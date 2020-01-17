African Bar Association Entreats Britain To Champion A UN Organised and Supervised Plebiscite For Ambazonians

By Mbah Godlove

The President of the African Bar Association (AFBA), Hannibal Uwaifo has appealed to Southern Cameroons’ former colonizer,

Britain, to champion a UN, organized and supervised plebiscite for Ambazonians to decide their fate.

In a correspondence sent to Great Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson recently, the legal luminary, Hannibal Uwaifo lamented that any decision to resolve the Ambazonian war of independence which is out of the people’s wish – either by conquest or from a third party – will only

lengthen and even worsen the ongoing mayhem.

AFBA’s President also accused the international community and major powers of the atrocities that have greatly been committed by the colonial military forces of La Republique du Cameroun (LRC).

The dictator Biya declared war whose death toll is presently estimated at over 15000, according to President Hannibal Uwaifo, is owing to the silence and lack of concern of these bodies in bringing the close to three-year deadly genocide to a peaceful end.

“Trenches have been dug and the Government of Cameroun has been encouraged to kill and imprison more as the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Nations and great countries like Great Britain, which handed the Southern Cameroons to Francophone Cameroun, have refused to speak decisively and hold the Cameroun Government accountable for crimes committed against defenseless citizens of Southern Cameroons,” the letter read in parts.

The African Bar Association head, however, saluted the Swiss mediation plan, but regretted that it has only been welcomed by one faction of the belligerents; Ambazonian leaders, while the ill-intention French Cameroun regime have rather remained adamant, and stood on their archaic principles that the problems of their country could be best solved by themselves – while thousands of Southern Cameroonians are constantly being brutally killed.

The African Bar President added that members of his Executive Councils are of the opinion that “rather than third party suggesting solutions for a problem which they are not suffering, the best and most transparent and democratic solution would be a UN-organised referendum in the British Southern Cameroons, for its people to pronounce themselves on whether they wish to continue to live under Cameroun; to form some kind of association with Cameroun, documented by treaty, or to govern themselves within their own internationally defined territory”.

He revealed “Scotland, Quebec, New Caledonia, Bougainville, the UK itself within the European Union, South Sudan and many other countries, have resorted to referenda to settle such supreme matters of interest to their people. There is no reason to deny the people of Southern Cameroons a similar opportunity for this supreme matter. We firmly believe that people should be given a chance to speak for themselves. This will automatically lead to a ceasefire. The conditions for such a referendum can be worked out to ensure transparency and fairness.”