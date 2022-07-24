Connect with us

News

Tears Flow In Bafut Over Wanton Colonial Arrests And Killings
Advertisement

News

Tension In Bamenda As Colonial Soldiers Intensify Seizure of Moto Bikes

News

Colonial Military Brutality In Bafut Leaves Civilian Population In Agony

News

Buea: Consternation In UB After Gunmen Whisk Of Lecturer On Duty

News

After Molesting 4, Buea Denizen Call for Elimination Of Chief Moja Moja

News

Menoua Population In Panic After Ambazonia Forces Storm Market

News

Fear Of Insecurity To Affect Planting Season In Kumbo

News

Bafut LGA: Population In Fear As Colonial Soldiers Storm Village Farms

News

Pandemonium Ensues In Bafut After Colonial Soldiers' Invasion

News

FM 10 Kobo Cleanses Ndian From Colonial Strings

News

Tears Flow In Bafut Over Wanton Colonial Arrests And Killings

Published

6 days ago

on

Tears Flow In Bafut Over Wanton Colonial Arrests And Killings

By Mbah Godlove

Inhabitance of Bafut local government area, Mezam County has been shedding tears following recent French Cameroun atrocities on the land.

The past 72 hours have been disastrous as colonial soldiers continue to instill anger on innocent civilians including women and children.

BN understands that Friday, July 23, remains a day of mourning in Bafut.

On that day, several locals were brutally murdered while dozens of others were whisked off.

” About 40 people were taken from their homes, including a medical doctor working at the Manje District hospital on Friday,” a resident told BN, adding that, the corpses of those killed are equally being buried.

The recent occurrences have left many a denizen weeping as colonial soldiers continue to wreak terror on the Bafut land.

Families whose relatives were rounded up have been wondering what they could do to see their loved ones.

Meantime, the population is in fear given that even their homes where they have been seeking refuge are no longer safe.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.