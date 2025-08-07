Kamto Supporters Urged to Back Ambazonian Cause in Strategic Solidarity

By Andre Momo, BaretaNews

In a bold call to action, supporters of Maurice Kamto, the prominent Cameroonian opposition leader, are being urged to channel their frustration with President Paul Biya’s regime and Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji into a unified front with the Ambazonian cause. This strategic solidarity, advocates argue, is the most effective way to express disapproval of the current system and push for justice and self-determination in Cameroon.

A Call for Unity Amid Political Repression

Maurice Kamto, the former leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), has faced significant obstacles in his political journey, most recently with his disqualification from the October 12, 2025, presidential election by Cameroon’s Constitutional Council. The council’s decision, announced on August 6, 2025, cited Kamto’s failure to meet electoral criteria as a candidate for the African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (MANIDEM), sparking widespread criticism and concerns about the legitimacy of the upcoming vote.

Kamto’s exclusion is seen by many as part of a broader strategy by Biya’s regime to suppress opposition voices. The 92-year-old president, in power since 1982, is seeking an eighth term, further intensifying public discontent. Minister Paul Atanga Nji, a staunch Biya ally, has been a key figure in this crackdown, banning opposition coalitions like the Political Alliance for Change and threatening arrests for those who criticize the government.

Strategic Solidarity with Ambazonia

In light of these developments, Mark BARA is calling on Kamto’s supporters to align with the Ambazonian movement, which seeks self-determination for Cameroon’s Anglophone regions. The Ambazonian cause, rooted in addressing the marginalization of English-speaking Cameroonians, has gained momentum since the 2016 protests against the imposition of French-speaking officials in Anglophone courts and schools. The resulting conflict, marked by violent clashes between separatists and government forces, has led to widespread human rights abuses and a humanitarian crisis.

“If you are genuinely committed to paying Atanga Nji and Cameroun in their own coins,” writes Mark Bara, “we encourage you to connect with us to explore ways to act constructively.” This call emphasizes the potential for a powerful alliance between Kamto’s supporters, who are predominantly Francophone, and the Ambazonian movement, which could challenge the Biya regime’s grip on power through unified, non-violent action.

Why Solidarity Matters

The Ambazonian struggle and Kamto’s opposition share a common goal: dismantling a system accused of perpetuating injustice, corruption, and authoritarianism. Biya’s regime has been criticized for rigging elections, stifling dissent, and failing to address economic hardships, with a third of Cameroonians living on $2 or less daily despite the country’s relatively strong economic performance in Central Africa.

By joining forces, Kamto’s supporters can amplify the Ambazonian demand for inclusive dialogue and constitutional reform, which could address both the Anglophone crisis and broader democratic deficits. The 2019 national dialogue initiated by Biya was widely criticized for excluding key opposition voices, including Ambazonian groups and Kamto’s supporters, underscoring the need for a more inclusive approach.

Constructive Action Over Frustration

The call to action emphasizes constructive engagement over mere protest. Supporters are encouraged to connect with Ambazonian advocates to explore strategies such as joint advocacy, public awareness campaigns, and international lobbying to pressure the Biya regime. This approach aligns with Kamto’s own emphasis on peaceful resistance, as seen in his 2020 call for demonstrations against Biya’s rule, which were met with heavy repression.

The recent exclusion of Kamto from the presidential race has heightened tensions, with protests in Yaoundé met by police tear gas and arrests. Observers, including the United Nations Department of Safety and Security, have warned of potential unrest if opposition voices continue to be silenced. By redirecting this frustration into strategic solidarity, supporters can contribute to a broader movement for justice and self-determination, potentially reshaping Cameroon’s political landscape.

A Path Forward

Mark Bara invites Kamto’s supporters to engage directly with the Ambazonian cause to explore collaborative efforts. “Channel your frustration into meaningful support for the movement advocating for justice and self-determination,” Bara urges. This alliance could not only challenge the status quo but also foster a vision for a Cameroon where all voices—Francophone and Anglophone—are heard.

As the October 12 election approaches, the stakes are high. With Biya’s regime tightening its grip and opposition figures like Kamto sidelined, strategic solidarity offers a path to resist oppression and build a coalition for change. For those ready to act, BaretaNews stands ready to facilitate connections and drive constructive action.

Contact BaretaNews: To learn more about how to support the Ambazonian cause and collaborate with advocates for justice, reach out through our official channels at www.bareta.news.

Disclaimer: BaretaNews remains impartial on the form of constitutional settlement for Cameroon but advocates for peaceful resolutions through inclusive negotiations.