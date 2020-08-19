Connect with us

French Cameroun's Threat To Regulate Sales of Metal Objects In Ambazonia Sparks Criticisms
By Mbah Godlove

Some Ambazonians have frowned at a colonial decision to regulate the sales of metals objects in their country, terming it a cosmetic move.

Speaking in a press conference in Yaounde, capital of French Cameroun Tuesday August 18, the country’s Minister of Interior said, as a means to curb the ongoing mayhem in Ambazonia, stringent measures will need to be implemented.

According to him, equipment such as machetes, axes and iron rods would be bought and sold upon compliance with colonial Divisional Officers (D.Os).

The colonial Territorial Administration Minister also unequivocally stated that building permits would be obtained from D.Os before purchasing iron rods for their construction works.

Tuesday’s decision was triggered by the murder of a 35 year-old in Muyuka, Southern Zone of Ambazonia.

Some Ambazonians have interpreted the move as yet another act of wickedness, stressing that the ongoing armed conflict cannot be resolved by prohibiting denizens from having access to farm tools such as machetes and axes.

