Published

11 hours ago

on

Buea Locals Panic Over Severe Gunshots
By Mbah Godlove
Deafening gunshots have occurred in Bwitingi, a neighbourhood in Buea, Ambazonia’s capital.
Earlier this Monday morning of January 18, 2020, loud gunshots kept inhabitants in fear for over two hours.
The gunfire which happened from 4:00-6:00am, residents suspected might have been a clash between Ambazonian restoration fighters and French Cameroun’s military.
It is worth mentioning that the people of Bwitingi, as BaretaNews has earlier reported, had had their homes ransacked several times by colonial forces.
The situation has further been compounded by French Cameroun’s illegal hosting of CHAN in Ambazonia.
Businesses are forced to shutdown at 8:00pm at the disapproval of many a young persons in Buea.
The Bwitingi sporadic gunshots might not have been unconnected to the frustration of these young Ambazonians who struggle to survive amidst the deepening war of independence.

