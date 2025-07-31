Tchiroma’s Travel Ban: Karma Catches Up to Biya’s Old Spin Doctor

The barring of former Minister of Communication and presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary from traveling abroad has ignited controversy, particularly in light of his historical role in the conflict between Cameroon’s Anglophone regions and President Paul Biya’s government. Barrister Agbor Balla, a leading advocate for democratic principles, has called this incident a “troubling signal” in a statement released on July 31, 2025.

Tchiroma, a former key figure in Biya’s administration, was reportedly prevented from boarding a flight to Dakar, Senegal, at Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport. Initial reports indicate that airport authorities informed him of a travel ban “from above,” though no official government statement has clarified the restriction’s basis. This occurs as Cameroon prepares for the October 2025 elections, a critical period where the freedom of political actors, especially candidates, must be safeguarded.

Agbor Balla’s statement underscores the irony of Tchiroma’s predicament. Once a staunch defender of Biya’s regime, Tchiroma shaped the government’s narrative during the Anglophone crisis, often justifying restrictive measures against dissent. Now, as a presidential candidate, his own travel has been blocked, prompting speculation about whether he is facing the consequences of his past actions—perhaps “eating his own medicine.” The statement details:

“We have received credible information that Mr. Issa Tchiroma Bakary, former Minister of Communication and declared presidential candidate for the upcoming October 2025 elections, was prevented from boarding a flight to Dakar, Senegal at Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport today, July 31, 2025. According to initial reports, airport authorities informed Mr. Tchiroma—verbally and without formal documentation—that he was subject to a travel ban ‘from above.’ No official statement has been released by the government to explain the basis for this restriction.

This incident is deeply concerning. At a time when Cameroon stands at a critical democratic crossroads, the freedom of movement for political actors, especially presidential candidates, must be respected and protected. The absence of transparency and due process in this matter undermines public trust and raises serious questions about the credibility of our electoral process.

We call on the competent authorities to immediately clarify the reasons behind this travel ban, and to guarantee the fundamental rights of all political leaders, regardless of their affiliation.

Cameroonians deserve a democratic process that is free, fair, and transparent. Silencing or restricting opposition voices through administrative tactics is not only unjust—it is undemocratic.”

The timing of this ban is notable given Tchiroma’s history. As Communication Minister, he defended Biya’s crackdown on the Anglophone crisis since 2016, a period that saw arrests of figures like Agbor Balla, detained for advocating Anglophone rights. Now, with Tchiroma challenging Biya, this restriction suggests possible internal power struggles or a strategy to weaken electoral rivals.

Critics view this as a preemptive move by Biya’s administration, while others see it as justice for Tchiroma’s past complicity. Whether a personal reckoning or a sign of broader democratic decline, this incident highlights the precarious state of political freedoms in Cameroon as the elections approach.