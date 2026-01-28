Residents of Bambili, a precinct in the Northwest Region near Bamenda, are struggling with a severe electricity outage that has lasted more than two weeks, especially on Ens Street, a key commercial hub. The blackout has disrupted daily life, threatened exam preparation, and hurt local businesses.

The outage comes amid wider power supply issues across Cameroon. The national grid has been under strain, with frequent shortfalls and outages reported in many regions. Cameroon continues to face challenges with electricity generation and distribution despite efforts to boost capacity. Power utility problems, including generation shortfalls and network faults, have contributed to ongoing outages in parts of the country.

Students in Bambili say the lack of electricity is making it nearly impossible to study ahead of upcoming exams. Many are forced to rely on phone flashlights or study in public spaces where power is available. Some say late-night study sessions have become impossible, leaving them anxious and underprepared.

Small business owners along Ens Street describe heavy financial losses. Shops selling perishable goods have had to throw away stock. Others offering services that depend on power have closed temporarily. Owners say the economic pain is mounting with each passing day.

Residents interviewed say the situation has led to stress and frustration. They feel ignored by authorities and power officials. “We are not asking for luxury. We need power to study and run our businesses,” one student said.

Local community leaders have appealed to Eneo Cameroon and government officials to act quickly to restore electricity. They warn that continued outages could affect students’ exam performance and push some businesses to permanent closure.

Officials have not yet provided a clear timeline for restoring power to the affected area. Meanwhile, the blackout underscores broader national challenges in maintaining a reliable electricity supply across Cameroon.

By Lucas Muma