Panic In French Cameroun Over Failure Of Operation Bamenda Clean

By Mbah Godlove.

Barely a week to school resumption in French Cameroun, fear and pressure have arisen following a failed Military crackdown to regain Bamenda from Ambazonian fighters.

For over two weeks, colonial troops under the instructions of the Country’s top Military commanders, embarked on a mission to fish out pro-independence fighters who have had strong control of the City for four years.

As the school calendar for the 2020/2021 academic year slated to kicked-start on October 5 draws near, hopes of reopening Ambazonian schools remain quite low owing to the deteriorating Conflict.

This action has left French Camerounain authorities worried as they continue to deceive the International Community that the war is soon being ended for peace to reign.

Clashes between restoration fighters and colonial soldiers have continued to multiply Day after day.

Due to the hostilities, it is difficult to predict if schools Will resume or not.

It is on this basis that la Republic du Cameroun authorities fear that they may be indicted for delaying to seek long-lasting solutions to the ongoing Ambazonian War Of Independence which started in 2016.