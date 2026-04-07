A civilian in Buea, the historic capital of Fako County, is battling for recovery after he was shot in the chest while resisting armed robbers who attempted to violate his wife. The disturbing incident, which unfolded in Bonduma, once more exposes the worsening security situation facing civilians across Ground Zero, where lawlessness continues to threaten families in their homes.

The victim, identified as Nguni Urbain, reportedly came face-to-face with two armed assailants who stormed his residence a few days ago. The attackers, wielding guns, forced their way into the home and demanded money. According to the victim, the robbers did seize cash and emptied his mobile money account, leaving the family financially devastated.

The situation escalated when the armed men allegedly attempted to sexually assault his wife in his presence. Unable to watch the unfolding abuse, Nguni decided to confront the attackers. A violent struggle ensued as he resisted their actions, attempting to defend his family and raise an alarm.

Recounting the terrifying moments, the victim explained that the assailants ordered his wife onto the bed, prompting him to strike back. In the chaos, he managed to open the door and step outside while shouting for help. It was at that point, he said, that one of the robbers fired at close range, hitting him in the chest. The bullet reportedly passed through his body and exited through his back, leaving him severely wounded.

The gunshot forced the attackers to flee immediately, apparently fearing that the noise would attract neighbours. Their escape left the victim bleeding but alive. In what many describe as miraculous, the bullet missed his heart, giving him a second chance at life.

Nguni Urbain is currently receiving treatment at the Buea Regional Hospital, where he reportedly underwent successful surgery. As he continues his recovery, family members say he remains grateful to God and the medical team for saving his life. The incident has sparked renewed calls for community vigilance as insecurity continues to haunt civilians across Buea and other parts of Ambazonia.

Lucas Muma | BaretaNews