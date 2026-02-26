Ambazonian detained scholar, Abdulkarim Ali, has reportedly sent out a strong spiritual message from La République’s Kondengui Maximum Security Prison in Yaoundé, urging the people of Ambazonia to remain united and calm ahead of a proposed visit by Pope Leo XIV to the land of our ancestors.

In the text dated 26 February 2026 and circulated by BaretaNews, the Muslim scholar and peace advocate called on leaders across Southern Cameroons to prepare “with humility and courage” to receive the Pontiff. He described the anticipated visit as a sacred and spiritual moment for the people of the Land of Glory, warning that it must not be dragged into the muddy waters of partisan politics or colonial manipulation.

Abdulkarim Ali reminded Southern Cameroonians that their homeland proudly identifies as the Land of Glory because it is rooted in the fear of God and upheld by Christians and Muslims alike. From the banks of the Manyu to the hills of Bui, from Fako to Ndian, he appealed for interfaith harmony and a return to conscience as the guiding principle of national life.

Quoting respected thinkers such as St Augustine and Immanuel Kant, the detained scholar stressed that truth remains the foundation of any just society. He argued that the Pope’s authority does not flow from political alliances or state power, but from moral conscience. In a territory battered by war and occupation, he suggested that peace remains a moral obligation, not a political favour.

Calling on citizens across Ambazonia to “open the gates,” Abdulkarim Ali urged the people to see beyond personalities and embrace the higher values that define them as a God-fearing nation. He warned against allowing opportunistic actors, whether internal collaborators or external forces from La République du Cameroun, to hijack a spiritual moment for narrow interests.

However, questions remain surrounding the circumstances under which the message was issued from the Kondengui detention facility. As of press time, there has been no official confirmation of a scheduled visit by Pope Leo XIV to Southern Cameroons. The regime in Yaoundé has remained silent, and no formal announcement has been made through recognised Vatican channels.

By Lucas Muma