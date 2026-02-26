Case Adjourned as Regime Goes Silent

The much-anticipated court showdown against 93-year-old ruler Paul Biya has been pushed to next week. The matter, which was billed to open at the High Court of Fako in Buea, the historic capital of Southern Cameroons, did not proceed as scheduled. The court has now adjourned the hearing to Tuesday, March 3.

The case has been filed by Buea-based legal mind, Barrister Anyang Lewis Forchenellah. He is asking the court to compel Biya to respect Article 66 of the 1996 constitution and to convene the Higher Judicial Council, a body that is legally required to meet once a year.

Speaking after the adjournment, Barrister Anyang Lewis confirmed that he dragged the long-serving Yaoundé strongman before the Fako High Court. He is seeking an order of mandamus to compel the regime leader to implement Article 66 and to convene the Higher Judicial Council without further delay.

Records indicate that the last time Biya chaired the Higher Judicial Council was in 2020. Since then, the council has remained dormant, in clear violation of constitutional provisions requiring annual meetings.

Neither Etoudi nor the Ministry of Justice has offered any explanation to the public over the continued silence and apparent disregard for the constitutional mandate.

Information available to BaretaNews confirms that the court has officially served the president. All eyes are now on the Fako High Court in Buea, as Ambazonians watch closely to see whether the judiciary in Ground Zero will assert its independence or bow to the regime in Yaoundé once more.

By Lucas Muma