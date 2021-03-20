Ambazonia Activist Mark Bareta Calls On Ambazonians To Be Vaccinated, Says Vaccines Are Safe

Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Activists Front, SCAAF Chairman, Mark Bareta has called on Ambazonians to beat the conspiracy theorists, stand for science, and get vaccinated. Bareta made the call today Saturday, 20th March after he received the 1st dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Bareta while giving his personal experience from Covid-19 says Covid-19 vaccines are safe, citizens should do all to be vaccinated, and protect the world. Read his full statement below

Covid Is Real, Vaccination Is Safe

Fellow World Citizens

Today, March 20th, 2021, I stood with science and defeated conspiracy theorists by taking my 1st dose of covid-19 Vaccination. Covid is real and the only way we can defeat it is by following the science and get ourselves vaccinated.

10 months ago, I lost my strong and energetic papa to Covid 19, one month after I lost my sweet paternal grand mum to the same virus. 5 months after, I caught the virus but was spared. Millions of others succumbed to the virus. I wish the vaccines were there when my papa and granny were infected.

Today, through science we have the vaccines. It is safe, secure, and easy to take. I know many of you are in doubt, worried but which is worse? Getting covid or taking the Vaccination? Fortunately, I have been through it all, and I can tell you don’t want to get the virus because it reacts differently to each and every one of us.

My dear people of the world, especially to all Ambazonians, if you have the opportunity to get the vaccines, please do. Go get it, and protect the world- God’s creation

Thank you

Mark Bareta