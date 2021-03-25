Heavy Downpour Leaves Many Stranded At Babajou

By Mbah Godlove.

For many years now, making a journey into the City of Abakwa has been a nightmare to travellers owing to neglect of the Babajou stretch of road.

This situation has now been further compounded with the coming of the rainy season.

Sources say many Ambazonians were left stranded at the said stretch of road earlier this Thursday March 25 following a heavy downpour.

Speaking one of the victims on phone, she expressed her wish for an independent Country so that the Bamenda-Mamfe-Kumba highway could be more secured for inter city travels.

Images from Babajou shows that the road had slit into two, making it difficult for vehicles to move.