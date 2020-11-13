Connect with us

Outrage Over Colonial Exploitation As CDC Workers Storm Streets
Published

6 hours ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

By Mbah Godlove.

The colonial regime of French Cameroun has come under fire as workers of the Cameroon Development Corporation, CDC go for years without any pay.

Earlier this week, hundreds of workers in the technical department of the corporation took to the streets in anguish to decry what they qualified an act of wickedness from the French Cameroun regime.

The disgruntled workers, the majority of whom are parents shared their painful stories in the course of the peaceful protest.

A woman recounted how she has toiled in suffering working for a government that has not offered her even a dime for over two years.

She regretted that her children are malnourished when she spends several hours working almost every single day of her life.

The angry workers entreated the Colonial administration to pay their money, stressing that they would rather resign than be subjected to such inhumane treatment.

Since the start of the Ambazonian war of independence over four years ago, the regime of occupation has had difficulties managing top Ambazonian income-generating institutions such as the CDC and the Victoria oil refinery.

The recent demonstrations from the CDC workers come at a time when calls are multiplying for Biya’ss regime to move to the mediation table for Ambazonians to be served justice, a stepping stone to lasting peace.

