Bamenda Locals Mourn as Colonial Soldiers Spill Blood Ahead of New Year

By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Mile VI Nkwen in Bamenda III Local Government Area (LGA) have been plunged into grief and fear following a violent incident involving French Cameroun forces. A night of heavy gunfire shattered the festive season’s calm, culminating in the brutal killing of a young man, whose lifeless body was later dumped by the roadside on 30/12/2024

The tragic event has left the local population in shock and forced many to remain indoors. For Mile VI residents, this year’s holiday season has been far from joyful, as colonial soldiers continue their campaign of terror, seemingly intent on stifling any semblance of happiness in the city.

According to local media reports, the victim—who remains unidentified at the time of this report—was forcefully taken by the colonial forces. Witnesses claim the young man pleaded for mercy, saying he lacked money to buy his freedom. Despite his pleas, the regime soldiers reportedly killed him in cold blood and dumped his body near the roadside in Mile VI. A resident recounted to the media that he saw the corpse being discarded from a military van.

It is believed that the young man was apprehended somewhere in Nkwen before being brutally murdered and abandoned. This has heightened fears among locals, who increasingly feel unsafe in a city where colonial soldiers now target civilians instead of engaging with freedom fighters.

This latest atrocity follows another violent incident less than a week ago in Ntamulung, Bamenda II LGA, where regime forces similarly killed a local motorbike rider.

As tensions escalate, residents are left mourning their dead and fearing what the New Year may bring under the shadow of such relentless oppression.