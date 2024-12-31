Colonial Soldiers Launch Hollow Investigation After Brutally Killing Final-Year University Student

By Mbah Godlove

Students of the Faculty of Science at the University of Buea (UB) are in mourning and distress following the tragic death of one of their own, final-year Botany student Roland Ngala. His disappearance and subsequent death have cast a dark shadow over the institution and reignited fears of unchecked brutality by French Cameroun forces.

Roland Ngala went missing several days before his remains were discovered. Unconfirmed reports suggest he was abducted by French Cameroun police officers in Buea, and while efforts were made to secure his release, including the payment of a ransom, these proved futile.

After days of searching, his body was found in a bush near the university in an advanced state of decomposition, rendering identification difficult. Due to the condition of the remains, they were buried at the site. The UB community and Roland’s family are left devastated, mourning the loss of a young man described as vibrant and beloved by both his peers and faculty members.

The President of the Faculty of Science government expressed deep sorrow, describing Roland as a committed and lively individual who brought energy to his department. However, the situation has taken a bitter turn with the announcement by colonial police, suspected to be his killers, that they are “investigating” the cause of his death.

This development has been met with widespread skepticism among students and observers, given the historical lack of accountability for similar incidents. Earlier in 2023, another UB student was brutally killed by colonial soldiers under similar circumstances, and despite promises of an investigation, no action was taken against the perpetrators.

Many students now believe that this latest “investigation” will yield no justice, as their safety remains continually undermined by the very forces meant to protect them. The growing pattern of violence and impunity in Buea has left the university community fearful and disillusioned, with the wellbeing of students seemingly disregarded by both landlords and colonial authorities alike.