From Abduction to Resilience: Ambazonia's Call to Arms
Published

4 days ago

on

NERA 10

From Abduction to Resilience: Ambazonia’s Call to Arms

January 5th, 2018, remains etched vividly in our memories. The abduction and subsequent imprisonment of our comrades, the #NERA10, by the #Cameroon government and its allies had a profound impact. It triggered a seismic shift in the mindset of many Ambazonians, who, initially believing in the peaceful approach advocated by Sisiku et al. (2017) team, now found themselves compelled to embrace arms as a means to pursue independence.

Cameroun’s apprehension about the direction taken by Team Sisiku and the subsequent abduction of Team Sisiku inadvertently pushed all Ambazonians toward a collective resort to armed resistance, thus aligning with the already established fighting groups.

While Cameroun’s actions on January 5th initially united Ambazonians, our subsequent actions had a divisive effect. We failed to fully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the abduction of our leaders. We became our own enemies, our own problems, our own obstacles NOT CAMEROUN.

Six years later, the resilience of the NERA10 endures. May God continue to bless them. Today calls for reflection—a summons to return to the days of robust resistance, not just for ourselves but for the incarcerated, our yet-to-be-born children, refugees, internally displaced persons, and for the sake of our envisioned nation in the future.

God Bless Ambazonia

Mark Bareta
January 5th, 2024.

