Southern Cameroonians Reject Offer of “Camerounaise” Nationality

The Consortium has reviewed the draft law (bill) of La République du Cameroun titled “The Code of Persons and The Family.” The said bill would be tabled at the Parliament of La République du Cameroun in the days ahead for debate.

The Consortium hereby points out as follows:

1. Section 114 of the said draft explicitly seeks to confer “Camerounaise” nationality on the people of the once Independent State of Southern Cameroons without following the international processes which require such and against the wishes and aspirations of the people.

2. By trying to forge a new nationality for the people of the once Independent State of Southern Cameroons in 2020, La République du Cameroun is acknowledging that the two peoples have never been one, admitting to their permanent falsehood about a certain one and indivisible Cameroun.

On the basis of the foregoing, The Consortium further wishes to articulate the position of Southern Cameroons civil society which is the downright rejection of these desperate efforts to assimilate our people using sterile legal instruments retroactively. Southern Cameroons have never been part of La République du Cameroun and our citizens can, therefore, never become “Camerounais”.

The Consortium would also like to remind the international community that the people of the once Independent State of Southern Cameroons overwhelmingly rejected the 2018 Presidential Elections and the February 9, 2020, Local and Parliamentary Elections that Yaounde attempted to force on us, as a sign that we will settle for nothing less than the restoration of our independence. We are determined to pursue this goal and to employ every legal means to achieve it.

Those purporting to represent our territory and peoples in the Parliament of La République du Cameroun are, in fact, hand-picked cronies of the annexationist who have been hired to scuttle the quest for our freedom. The statistics of the La République elections management body (Below 5% overall) indicate clearly that voter turnout in the once Independent State of Southern Cameroons did not warrant any representation in the colonial Parliament.

The Consortium calls on all Southern Cameroonians to remain vigilant, resolute, and not get distracted by the plot being concocted in neighboring La République du Cameroun. The move for the restoration of our statehood is unstoppable. Cameroun MUST withdraw its forces from our territory.

Done at Buea this 27th day of June 2020