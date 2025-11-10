Mark Bareta Makes Solemn Unity Call as Last Days of Dying Regime Loom

By Andre Momo

Renowned frontline activist Mark Bareta has issued a solemn call for national unity among Ambazonians as the French Cameroun colonial regime appears to be collapsing.

Following the disputed presidential election results in French Cameroun, tensions have been mounting across the country. In response, Bareta believes the time has come to rekindle the spirit of 2016, when Ambazonians spoke with one voice and pursued their common cause for freedom.

“This is the moment to return to the spirit of 2016,” he declared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The outspoken leader and CEO of Bareta News emphasized that reconstituting the Consortium—the founding pillar of the ongoing struggle for independence—will be crucial in shaping the movement’s next phase.

In 2016, the Consortium led by Barrister Agbor Balla and Dr. Nfontem Neba built the momentum that ignited the Ambazonian freedom quest. Bareta now insists that returning to those roots could reignite that same energy and direction.

“We must begin by first forgiving ourselves and forgiving one another. Do it for those who have fallen, for our brothers and sisters in refugee camps, and for those still in prison,” his post further read.

Bareta also appealed to those who have abandoned the struggle for various reasons to reconsider the sacrifices made thus far and reunite for the good of Ambazonia.

His long-awaited call for unity marks a possible turning point in the struggle, which has suffered from internal infighting and corruption among frontline leaders. These divisions have discouraged many freedom fighters and slowed momentum in the quest to end what they call the regime of occupation.

Bareta’s message underscores that reconciliation and collaboration are essential to rebuild the resistance and mend broken relations among leaders and fighters.

He concluded with a heartfelt plea:

“The moment calls for us; please let us do it.”

As tensions heighten in the wake of post-electoral violence in French Cameroun, the days ahead appear critical. Ambazonian leaders are now expected to regroup, rethink, and strategize collectively to reignite the fire of the struggle. Time, as Bareta warns, is of the essence—and a minute lost now may never be regained.