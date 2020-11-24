Connect with us

Fear, Insecurity Multiply in Kumba Weeks After Massacre
Published

6 hours ago

on

Fear, Insecurity Multiply in Kumba Weeks After Massacre

By Mbah Godlove

Inhabitants of Kumba, Meme County have remained in fear a month after gunmen attacked a school in the locality.

The armed men whom sources identified to be in French Cameroun military wear raided an academic institution known as Mother Franciscan International Bilingual Primary and Secondary School, killing 7 children and rendering about a dozen others injured.

Activities are yet to take full gear in the city as memories of the massacre remain in the minds of many a resident.

Schools have reportedly remained grounded as parents mourn the deaths of their children.

The colonial regime has remained adamant to calls from the global community to seat on a mediation table for the conflict to be resolved.

It is worth mentioning that the French Cameroun Government, under the leadership of Paul Biya declared war on Ambazonians four years ago.

Kumba has been economically weakened for the past years as a result of frequent clashes between restoration fighters and the colonial military.

