Scars of a Tragedy: Baba Village Mourns Brutal Killing of Businessman by Colonial Soldiers

Two weeks have passed since the shocking murder of Mohfesam Smella, a respected businessman and teacher in Baba village, Ndop, Ngokeitunja County, but the wounds of his brutal killing remain fresh in the hearts of his community. The horrifying act, carried out by colonial gendarme soldiers on November 11, has left an indelible scar on the village, amplifying cries for justice and accountability.

Human rights advocates report that a contingent of regime soldiers raided Baba in broad daylight, targeting Smella along with several other young men. Eyewitness accounts describe the soldiers pulling Smella from his home, subjecting him to over three hours of relentless torture before shooting him multiple times. His lifeless body was then discarded at a road junction, leaving the local population in shock and disbelief.

Smella, widely known for his kindness and warmth, was more than just a businessman. He ran a bar and a shop in the village and was cherished for his role as a teacher and community leader. Along with his life, the soldiers reportedly took his three mobile phones and accessed significant sums of money stored in his MTN SIM card, compounding the cruelty of the act.

The grief and consternation in Baba are palpable as villagers grapple with the loss of a man who symbolized peace and unity in their community. Residents are left questioning why someone as gentle and beloved as Smella could meet such a violent and senseless end.

Human rights activists have condemned the killing, labeling it another atrocity in the ongoing eight-year conflict between Ambazonia and the Cameroonian state. Smella’s death is the latest in a long line of brutal murders of ordinary Ambazonian citizens by colonial forces, fueling calls for justice and a resolution to the conflict.

As the community mourns, advocates continue to push for accountability, urging the international community to take decisive action against human rights violations in the region. For the people of Baba, Smella’s memory serves as both a symbol of their pain and a rallying cry for a future free from violence and oppression.