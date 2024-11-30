Ambazonia Forces Target Cameroun Checkpoint Amid Calls for International Accountability

Ambazonia Decolonization Forces launched an operation against a Cameroun-based military checkpoint at Ntabesi Nkwen, Bamenda, yesterday, reportedly neutralizing two soldiers. The targeted individuals were allegedly part of a contingent trained under programs funded by the United States government, sparking renewed debate about international support for the Cameroonian regime amidst accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ambazonia.

Ambazonian activists have consistently criticized the role of foreign governments, particularly the U.S., in providing military aid and training to Cameroun’s forces. They argue that such support enables widespread atrocities, including extrajudicial killings, displacement, and the targeting of civilians in Ambazonia’s eight-year struggle for self-determination.

As the U.S. undergoes a presidential transition, Ambazonians are expressing hope that the incoming administration will reassess its stance. Many are calling on President-elect Donald Trump to halt funding and training programs for Cameroun’s military and to take concrete steps toward holding the regime accountable for alleged crimes.

This latest incident highlights the escalating tensions in the region and the growing demand for international intervention to address human rights abuses and support a peaceful resolution to the conflict. For Ambazonians, the struggle remains not just a fight for independence but also for justice and recognition on the global stage.