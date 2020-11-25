French Cameroun’s Minister Of Interior Lures Politicians Into Deadly Election

By Mbah Godlove

French Cameroun’s Minister of Interior has lured political parties to collect money allocated by the regime of President Biya ahead of December 06, 2020 regional election.

In a communique signed recently, Minister Paul Atanga Nji called on political parties to receive the first installment of money allocated for the poll.

He revealed that phase two of the money shall be distributed at the end of the election, in accordance with the number of seats grasped by political parties.

Receiving the news from President Biya’s envoy, Ambazonians have reiterated their stance against the conduction of any election in their homeland.

They had earlier warned anyone who falls prey in the dragnet of French Cameroun for any gullible motive.

According to them, nothing else than an unconditional liberation of incarcerated leaders and other compatriots, total withdrawal of French Camerounian troops from Ambazonia. And above all, an inclusive dialogue on neutral grounds; bringing both belligerent parties as equal.

It remains to be seen if any political party in Ambazonia would dare take part in the disbanded election within all 13 counties of the territory.