Terrorist LR Birs Invade Nchualam: Civilians Abducted and Held for Ransom

Reports are emerging of a violent invasion by the terrorist La République du Cameroun (LR) BIR forces in the neighborhood of Nchualam, situated along the Bamenda-Mbengwi road. According to local sources, approximately 24 armored trucks filled with heavily armed soldiers stormed the area, terrorizing civilians and arresting many of them in a series of brutal raids.

The invading soldiers reportedly abducted several civilians, many of whom are now being held for ransom. It is alleged that LR forces are demanding thousands of CFA francs from each detained civilian for their release, escalating fear and panic among the local population.

This latest act of aggression follows a disturbing pattern of abductions and extortion carried out by LR forces in Ambazonia. Civilians have become frequent targets of these operations, where arbitrary arrests are made, and large sums of money are demanded from families for the freedom of their loved ones. Those unable to pay face further persecution, beatings, and even indefinite detention in inhumane conditions.

The invasion of Nchualam has left residents in a state of shock, with many families now scrambling to raise the exorbitant amounts demanded by the occupying forces. The actions of LR Birs are seen as a deliberate attempt to break the spirit of the Ambazonian people, using terror tactics to extract financial gain while simultaneously silencing resistance.

This latest attack has sparked outrage among Ambazonian communities, both at home and in the diaspora. Many are calling for urgent international intervention to end the continuous human rights violations and the exploitation of innocent civilians by La République’s military forces.

As the situation continues to unfold, the people of Nchualam remain under siege, and their fate rests in the hands of ruthless soldiers demanding ransom for their lives. The international community’s silence in the face of these ongoing atrocities further emboldens the regime in Yaoundé, leaving the Ambazonian people in constant fear of being the next targets of military abductions.

Ambazonian leaders and activists are urging citizens to stay vigilant and continue resisting the oppressive tactics of LR forces, while also calling on the global community to take swift action to stop these human rights abuses.