Mautu Shootings Sparks Consternation

By Mbah Godlove.

Inhabitants of Mauatu, Muyuka local government area have been grieving following the killing of at least eight persons by elements of the French Cameroun military.

A contingent of colonial forces stormed the area after midday Sunday, January 10 in search of restoration fighters, BN has learned.

A witness recounted that they came in and began spraying bullets indiscriminately.

“We took the forest for safety and only came to discover eight people dead, ” the source added.

Apart from the killings, other residents were injured, while the unruly soldiers equally made away with property.

Villagers have been mourning following the deaths of the innocent civilians whose demise has been described as painful.

The Mautu killings is just one out of many cases Paul Biya announced in his end of year speech that he was not going to relent in the fight to suppress “Ambazonianism”