Colonial Exploitation: UB VC’s Head Wanted

By Mbah Godlove

Some students of the University of Buea UB have vowed to invade the Central administration building in search of the Vice chancellor who reportedly revoked their PhD candidacy.

Earlier this Wednesday April 7, the controversial vice chancellor issued a release, calling on PhD students who had been admitted in to the institution before their masters’ difference to quite .

The angry students have resorted to attack the VC because most of them had payed fees before the order.

The VC’s communique however, failed to spell out if the students will be handed back their money.

“Why will he first of all admit us before taking the decision months after? This is exploitation and we will not take it”, a victim said.

The student, name withheld, added that, they are mobilising to hit back if their money and time are not paid for.