Ambazonia Groups Shock By Muyuka Murder, Condemn Action While Promising To Investigate

SCAAF while strongly condemning the cowardly acts in Muyuka, is also aware that as the United Nations Assembly approaches every September, actions like these always come to light. SCAAF cannot rule out Biya’s regime sabotage as they have been doing, on this note Ambazonia fighters must be watchful and fish out any paid agents or look-alike persons in their community prone to carry such despicable acts. Below is the statement from SCAAF

“SCAAF has seen with consternation the beheading of a lady in Muyuka, Southern Cameroons in a video making rounds on social media on 11/08/2020. SCAAF is presently engaging to investigate and identify the actors of this barbaric act. As we continue to find out who the murderers are, SCAAF condemns in very strong terms such a barbaric action that only comes to taint the image of the revolution. SCAAF uses this opportunity to inform all actors in the Southern Cameroons war of independence that war crimes are punishable under international law as per the Geneva Convention. Ambazonia fighters must do all in their powers to avoid any of such crimes and most importantly fish out anyone within their midst likened to do such. SCAAF is also aware that as the United Nations Assemble approaches every September, actions like these always come to light. SCAAF cannot rule out Biya’s regime sabotage as they have been doing, on this note Ambazonia fighters must be watchful and fish out any paid agents or look alike persons in their community prone to carry such despicable acts. BELMONDO ATANGA. Secretary General, SCAAF”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Ambazonia Governing Council, Raymond Akoson has condemned the gruesome murder in Muyuka of a lady caught on Camera. At the same time, John Egwayan, Defense Secretary of the Splinter Faction of the Sako led Ambazonia Interim Government has strongly condemned the actions. Both groups say this action is consistent with French Cameroun atrocities in Ambazonia while promising to investigate