Ambazonia Military Forces Decry Gruesome Muyuka Murder, Give Details Of Actors Involved

Ambazonia Military Forces as a well organized and coordinated military structure on the ground in Southern Cameroons has reacted to the video circulating in social media showing the gruesome murder of a lady. AMF has identified the place, name of the supposed killer and exposed their links to Fako elites. AMF says this same group killed 7 Ambazonia Forces some months back. AMF concluded that Cameroun military and their proxies have been noted of carrying similar acts such as the Sam Soya neck cutting, Baby Martha, the Ngarbur massacre, the Pinyin massacre, and the recent ones where a civilian’s head was hung on a pool in Bafut and dead bodies dumped by LRC terrorist military in a river. Below is the complete communique from AMF

AMF’S REPORT ON THE GRUESOME MURDER IN MUYUKA

The Executive High Command of Ambazonia Military Forces AMF has noticed with disdain a video circulated on social media on the gruesome murder of a woman paraded as a”Black leg”.

The Ambazonia Military Forces – AMF is a well organized and coordinated military structure that has taken all the parameters to educate and train it’s fighters on the importance of protecting the civilian population especially the women and children.

The unfortunate incident took place at Makanga Quarter, Muyuka, in the Fako county of Ambazonia on August 11th 2020 where a number of boys whom we learn claim to have as commander “Big Hand” carried out such inhumane act while posturing as Ambazonian forces. The group which we learned to be five in number took an escape route upon committing the barbaric act. This same group some months and weeks back killed seven Ambazonian Forces. After thorough investigation, we came to discover that they are loyal to some Fako elites resident in Yaounde, LRC’s capital. Such incident is not the first as staged by La Republique Du Cameroun.

These steps have always been to sabotage and derail our focus. We pathetically recall instances like Sam Soya, Baby Martha, the Ngarbur massacre, the Pinyin massacre, and the recent ones where a civilian’s head was hung on a pool in Bafut and dead bodies dumped by LRC terrorist military in a river.

Yesterday immediately after the sudden footage on social media, the camp camping some few kilometers from the scene were equally taken aback by this mischief that is masterminded by the regime with the help of their copycats politicians. It should be noted that we have pursued this war for almost four years and no fighter has been known by the name Big Hand. This is a ploy by the LA Republique Du Cameroun to tarnish the image of our forces.

We call on the national and International community to stay watchful on the LA Republique games of tarnish and destroy. The Ambazonia Military Forces-AMF shall bring to book the perpetrators of this inhumane act and present them to the public. AMF will continue to pursue the war in accordance with the Geneva Convention. We equally call on ALL Ambazonians to stay vigilant and report the presence of any unidentified persons in their communities to the various units of the Ambazonia Military Forces.