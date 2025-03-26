Ambazonian Fighters Capture Cameroonian Soldiers in Latest Offensive

By Andre Momo

The ongoing conflict in Ambazonia has escalated further as freedom fighters captured two Cameroonian soldiers alive during a recent raid, signaling a shift in battlefield tactics.

Over the weekend, restoration forces launched an assault on a military post in Belo, Boyo County, where they reportedly surrounded government troops, killing one soldier and capturing two others. According to local media reports, the captured soldiers were taken to a separatist base, sparking concern within the Cameroonian military ranks.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Cameroon, with sources suggesting that fear of capture or death has prompted defections within the army. Reports indicate that increasing attacks by Ambazonian fighters over the past week have led to an exodus of government troops from the region.

In a statement, Ambazonian military leaders declared that their forces remain highly motivated and will continue their fight until all Cameroonian soldiers are expelled from the region. They emphasized that with sufficient support, full independence for Ambazonia could be achieved in the near future.

As tensions rise, analysts warn that the conflict is entering a new and unpredictable phase, with freedom fighters growing bolder in their operations.