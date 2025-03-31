Manyemen Erupts in Protest Over Controversial Chieftaincy Appointment

By Andre Momo

Tensions have erupted in Manyemen, a clan in Nguti Local Government Area (LGA), Kupé-Manenguba County, as residents protest the alleged imposition of a chief by Cameroonian authorities. The dispute has sparked widespread outrage, with locals accusing the colonial administration of disregarding their traditions and imposing a leader without community consent.

For weeks, the population has clashed with the Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) of Kupé-Manenguba, who is said to have unilaterally appointed a chief, ignoring a list of eligible candidates submitted after extensive consultations. Reports indicate that during one of these heated exchanges, the SDO allegedly assaulted a notable who had challenged the decision.

Local sources claim that the individual selected for the chieftaincy had bribed the SDO to secure the position, bypassing the five traditional families from which chiefs have been chosen since 1936. The move has left Manyemen residents in shock and deep frustration.

In response, a group of locals marched to the office of the colonial governor of the Southern Zone on Friday, demanding justice and the reinstatement of their right to choose their traditional leader. Protesters warned that their ancestors would not stand for such blatant disregard of long-standing customs.

Meanwhile, Ambazonian freedom fighters have expressed discontent over the community’s initial reliance on the Cameroonian administration for the chieftaincy process. They condemned any collaboration with the government, arguing that true self-governance requires rejecting all forms of colonial influence, including the appointment of local authorities willing to serve the regime’s interests.

As unrest grows, the chieftaincy dispute has become yet another flashpoint in the broader struggle for self-determination in Ambazonia, highlighting ongoing tensions between local communities and the Cameroonian government.