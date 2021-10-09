Connect with us

Kikaikelaki Razing: Ambazonia Forces Respond Swiftly
Colonial PM's Visit To Ambazonia Spurs Anger Among Restoration Fighters

Colonial PM Leads Supposed Peace Mission To Bamenda Amidst Heavy Militarization

Ambazonian War Of Independence: USA Indicts France For Human Right Violation

Vice-President Dabney Yerimah Independence Address: 11 Take-Aways

Top Ambazonian Generals Embark On Operation Keep Mezam Clean

Another Aggressive Attack Drops Five Colonial Soldiers Dead In Bali

Mourning Across French Cameroun As Dozens Of Soldiers Fall in Battlefield

Ambazonian War Of Independence Is Ripe For Mediation: Herman Cohen

French Cameroun Soldiers Gun Down Person With Disability In Bamenda

Kikaikelaki Razing: Ambazonia Forces Respond Swiftly

20 hours ago

Interim Government of Buea

Kikaikelaki Razing: Ambazonia Forces Respond Swiftly

By Mbah Godlove

Dozens of colonial soldiers who were involved in razing homes in kikaikelaki recently have been neutralized by the warriors of Bui.

Earlier this week, French Cameroon soldiers intensified their usual mission of burning down civilian houses.

This time, their target was kikaikelaki, a village in Bui country of Ambazonia’s northern zone.

They invaded the locality razing over 60 homes and looting valuable property, BN has learned.

Informed of the presence of elements of occupation, the great warriors of Bui responded with a fast counter-attack neutralizing dozens of colonial soldiers in the process.

While the dead bodies were been retrieved, several wounded soldiers were also transported for treatment, revealed a source in kikaikelaki.

