Kikaikelaki Razing: Ambazonia Forces Respond Swiftly

By Mbah Godlove

Dozens of colonial soldiers who were involved in razing homes in kikaikelaki recently have been neutralized by the warriors of Bui.

Earlier this week, French Cameroon soldiers intensified their usual mission of burning down civilian houses.

This time, their target was kikaikelaki, a village in Bui country of Ambazonia’s northern zone.

They invaded the locality razing over 60 homes and looting valuable property, BN has learned.

Informed of the presence of elements of occupation, the great warriors of Bui responded with a fast counter-attack neutralizing dozens of colonial soldiers in the process.

While the dead bodies were been retrieved, several wounded soldiers were also transported for treatment, revealed a source in kikaikelaki.