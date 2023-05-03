Ambazonian Journalists Cry Out Against High Handedness Of Colonial Regime As Press Freedom Remains An Illusion.

By Mbah Godlove.

Journalists in Ambazonia have intensified calls against colonial government crackdown as they join the rest of the world to observe the international day of press freedom.

In the past six years, Journalists in Ambazonia have been caught in the heat of covering atrocities committed by French Cameroun soldiers on innocent civilians.

Dozens of them have been tortured and thrown in colonial jails whole several others have been killed.

Due to the high handedness of the regime, several journalists are quitting the profession while others are seeking refuge to foreign countries.

Hundreds of journalists who continue to hold their breath amidst the rough terrain gathered across different grounds in Bamenda, Buea, Victoria and Kumba to discuss possible ways on overcoming the challenges clouding the noble but very daring profession.