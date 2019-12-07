Academic Fraud Late Ekema Patrick’s Burial Sparks Confusion

Ekema Patrick’s Burial Sparks Confusion

By Mbah Godlove

Students and staff of the University of Buea, UB have chided the Institution’s colonial hierarchy for failing to respect the date set aside for the 2019 graduation because it has coincided with the late academic fraud Ekema’s burial program.

According to an official statement from UB authorities, the convocation was due to take place on Saturday, December 14.

The disgruntled prospective grandaunts have expressed discontent over the postponement of the ceremony owing to the funeral right of Biya’s slave boy, Ekema Patrick Esunge, whom they say was a torn to the flesh of locals.

Sources from UB revealed that it took a mere phone call from the Southern Zone’s colonial Administration for VC Ngomo Horace Manga to reschedule the convocation for Friday December 13.

The former servant, of the occupational regime, Mayor Ekema, died on Sunday October 27 in Douala where he went to lavish the money he has been estorting from Buea traders.

His mortal remains had earlier been smuggled into the Buea Regional Hospital Mutuary for fear of being attacked by the patriotic Amba forces.

Colonial Governor, Bernard Okala Bilai, after a series of meetings with brutal French Cameroun soldiers in Buea has programmed Ekema’s burial rights to run from Friday, December 13 to Saturday December 14, 2019.

Some Ambazonians have said their children will boycott the so called graduation, stating that scheduling the occasion almost at the same time – ‘a devil’ is being buried, reveals French Cameroun resolved to continuously claim the lives of many Ambazonians.

The current figures indicates that at least 15000 Southern Cameroonians have been killed as a result of the ongoing war which Dictator Biya declared 2 years ago.