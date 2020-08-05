Ambazonian War of Independence: Agbor Balla Calls for Unity

By Mbah Godlove.

Renowned Southern Cameroonian legal mind and human right activist, Barrister Felix Agbor Balla says the struggle for Independence Will remain stagnant so long as leaders remain disunited.

On a recent write-up circulated on social media, the CEO of the Centre for Human Right and Democracy in Africa (CHRDA), intimated that it was about time that the position and personality of all Southern Cameroonians were considered.

“When we stop the infighting, labelling those we disagree with them as enablers, blacklegs, traitors, sell-out etc, and we include each and everyone into the debate without attacking their persons and position then we shall truly be on track,” he said.

The right crusader, regretted the fact that some activists with leadership skills and other great ideas have been forced to either backtrack or take a neutral stance in the struggle.

This, Agbor Balla says is masterminded by what he qualifies as “I know all all syndrome” in which everyone holds tight to their positions irrespective of whether they are right or wrong.

” We cannot succeed as a people if we don’t address these facts,” the learned mind warned.

Barrister Felix Agbor Balla, is should be recalled, had been incarcerated for several months by the Colonial regime for defending the Southern Cameroons’ course.