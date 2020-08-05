Connect with us

News

Ambazonian War of Independence: Agbor Balla Calls for Unity
Advertisement

News

French Cameroun Colonial Atrocities: Wanton Arrest Multiplies in Buea

News

Cameroun General Meka says Amba fighters fully offensive

News

Pioneer Consortium President, Agbor Balla Calls Out Intolerant Ambazonians

News

Ambazonia War Of Independence: US Under Secretary Of State Rubbishes Colonial Reconstruction Plan

News

Ambazonia Independence War: Back to School Possible Without Ceasefire?

News

Pandemonium in Kumba as Two dies of Food Poisoning

News

HRW Calls on UN Security Council to Sanction French Cameroun Officials: Says Frank Talks Should be Held On Ambazonia Conflict

News

Today's Town Hall Meetings: Fru Ndi's Vexations, Ayaba's Inspirations

News

Barrister Tumasang Calls For Sako Draft Patience, Others Offer Clarification

News

Ambazonian War of Independence: Agbor Balla Calls for Unity

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ambazonian War of Independence: Agbor Balla Calls for Unity

By Mbah Godlove.

Renowned Southern Cameroonian legal mind and human right activist, Barrister Felix Agbor Balla says the struggle for Independence Will remain stagnant  so long as leaders remain disunited.

On a recent write-up circulated on social media, the CEO of the Centre for Human Right and Democracy in Africa (CHRDA), intimated that it was about time that the position and personality of all Southern Cameroonians were considered.

“When we stop the infighting, labelling those we disagree with them as enablers, blacklegs, traitors, sell-out etc, and we include each and everyone into the debate without attacking their persons and position then we shall truly be on track,” he said.

The right crusader, regretted the fact that some activists with leadership skills and other great ideas have been forced to either backtrack or take a neutral stance in the struggle.

This, Agbor Balla says is masterminded by what he qualifies as “I know all all syndrome” in which everyone holds tight to their positions irrespective of whether they are right or wrong.

” We cannot succeed as a people if we don’t address these facts,” the learned mind warned.

Barrister Felix Agbor Balla, is should be recalled, had been incarcerated for several months by the Colonial regime for defending the Southern Cameroons’ course.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.