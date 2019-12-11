International Pressure Forces Biya To Convene Extraordinary Parliamentary Session
By Mbah Godlove
The ailing President of French Cameroun, dictator Paul Biya has convened an extraordinary parliamentary session owing to pressure from the international community to put an end to the mayhem in Ambazonia.
On the request of tyrant Biya, colonial speaker of the National Assembly, Cavayé Yéguié Djibril and Senate’s President, Marcel Niat Njifenji in separate communiques on Wednesday announced that both houses will on Friday December 13 have a “special” plenary session.
Although the motive of the session has not been made known, BaretaNews sources in Yaounde reveal that much pressure from human right groups, USA and other bodies have greatly influenced the scheduling of Friday’s meeting.
According to a recent statement from the US ambassador to the United Nation, the Biya regime needs to employ quick action to end the ongoing war in Ambazonia which have claimed over 15000 lives.
The Diplomat said military option cannot resolve the imbroglio, and that a frank dialogue be organized to broker a peace deal between the belligerents.
Meantime, the summoning of members of the two houses comes less than 24 hours after the French Cameroun kangaroo parliament adopted a bill which had as motive to completely erase the Common Law system in Southern Cameroons.
Over a month ago, in Paris-France, the 86 year-old President of La Republique du Cameroun confessed that since the regime’s intention to assimilate Ambazonia had failed, he was going to grant them a special status, a pledge many a Southern Cameroonian has rejected, stating that they need nothing else than immediate and complete independence.
It remains doubtful if Saturday’s extraordinary convention will dwell on the highly sang Special Status whose nature is begging for an explanation.
Sunshine
December 12, 2019 at 7:14 AM
The Yaounde Dictator and his Bulu Intervention Rapid (BIR) are running in circles.
The Yaounde thugs want to impose the so called SPECIAL STATUS on Southern Cameroon as if Southern Cameroon has ever been part of french cameroun. See how a thief sells what he does not own. Biya shall be shamed for imposing what he does not have on people he is killing every day. Southern Cameroons shall never be part of biya’s special status charade because they are not PART of french Cameroun. Let biya go round in circles and see how he shall succeed in his deception, corruption, and arrogance!!!
Mbeuh
December 12, 2019 at 12:41 PM
The lines below circulating on social media is worth reposting here in response to Biya’s pending grant of ‘SPECIAL STATUS’ to the people and territory of Southern Cameroons.
“A state that existed in full guard of honour since 1954 is today being offered special status by another state which was non existent when the fruits of democracy were already flourishing in Southern Cameroons !!!! Hmm The inequalities of this world”.
There was a functioning government in Southern Cameroon since leaving the Eastern House of Assembly, Enugu in 1954 under British auspices. A free, fair and credible elections exercise took place in 1959 when then incumbent Prime Minister Dr. E M L Endeley was defeated in favor of Dr. J.N. Foncha. During this period LRC was a colony under the tight grip administration by France, knowing nothing about self government. Southern Cameroon ran its own affairs until our Primary school teacher and his team were outmaneuvered and outfoxed, with French backing, in that meet at Foumban in July of 1961 and the gymnastics of May 20th 1972.
Sunshine my brother, let them run in circles, avoiding discussion of the root cause. The good thing about running circles is that one will eventually/always return to the starting point. And that’s our comfort. GENERATION NEVER AGAIN!
Mukong
December 13, 2019 at 3:55 AM
What the Beti/Bulu ignoramuses have perfected from the french leeches is the art of how to wallow in abject stupidity. The french leeches will dare to make a mockery of an American President, yet are always the first to run to the American as the usual cry babies to beg for protection.
Some historical perspective:
But for the Americans, Adolf Hitler would have turned france into a shithole republic.
But for the Americans, who stepped in to fight the Vietnamese, the french leeches ran away doing what they know best; which is to run their mouth.
But for the french leeches and Sarkozy, America would not have created the hellish situation we have in Libya today.
One will think that the french leeches will show some humility ,yet with that other racist in Canada, macron had the audacity to disrespect the very Country that they always run to for help.
Sunshine
December 13, 2019 at 5:00 PM
biya wallowing in own cess pool.
The biya so called special status for THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF AMBAZONIA HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH SOUTHERN CAMEROON! Let biya and his crime syndicate in yaounde wallow in the cess pool of their excrement!! AMBAZONIA WILL FIGHT FOR THEIR TOTAL FREEDOM COME WHAT MAY!
Mami Sweet Mbombo
December 14, 2019 at 10:02 PM
