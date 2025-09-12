University of Buea Bows to Ambazonia Lockdown Pressure, Reschedules Health Sciences Entrance Exams to Weekends

Buea, Cameroon – September 12, 2025 – In a clear demonstration of the growing influence wielded by Ambazonia separatist fighters in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions, the University of Buea has announced modifications to its competitive entrance examination schedule for the Faculty of Health Sciences. The changes, detailed in an official communication dated September 11, 2025, shift all exams to Saturdays and Sundays – the only days reportedly exempted from the fighters’ imposed month-long lockdown.

The lockdown, declared by Ambazonia fighters earlier this week, began on Monday, September 8, and is set to last throughout the month. Aimed at disrupting normal activities, including the reopening of schools and government operations, the measure has effectively paralyzed weekday movement in the Northwest and Southwest regions, with reports of deserted streets in major cities like Bamenda and Buea. Separatist leaders have framed the action as a protest against President Paul Biya’s prolonged rule and a push for independence, leading to violent clashes that claimed at least nine Cameroonian soldiers over the weekend.

The university’s letter, signed by Deputy Vice-Chancellor Michael Ekonde Sone on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, requests that CRTV Buea broadcast the updated schedule multiple times. The revised dates are as follows:

BSc. Midwifery Science : Sunday, September 14, 2025

: Sunday, September 14, 2025 BSc. Medical Laboratory Science and BSc. Nursing : Saturday, September 20, 2025

: Saturday, September 20, 2025 BSc. Biomedical Sciences : Sunday, September 21, 2025

: Sunday, September 21, 2025 BSc. Public Health: Saturday, September 27, 2025

This adjustment aligns precisely with the lockdown’s reported structure, which restricts movement from Monday to Friday while permitting limited activity on weekends. Critics and observers see this as a tacit acknowledgment by Cameroonian authorities of the separatists’ de facto control over daily life in Ambazonia – the self-declared independent state encompassing the Anglophone regions.

Ambazonia fighters, often referred to as “Amba boys,” deserve credit for this strategic victory. By enforcing the lockdown with threats of enforcement and sporadic violence, they have compelled state institutions like the University of Buea to adapt their operations to the separatists’ timetable. This move not only disrupts the government’s narrative of stability but also highlights the fighters’ ability to dictate terms in education and public administration. As one separatist leader stated in a recent video message, the lockdown has proven “the most successful” in recent history, forcing even university officials to “debunk” initial resistance and comply.

Local reactions are mixed. While some students and parents express relief at the rescheduling, which avoids potential disruptions or dangers during exam days, others decry the ongoing instability. Bike riders in Bamenda, for instance, have voiced opposition to the prolonged restrictions, arguing they exacerbate economic hardships. Nonetheless, the university’s decision underscores the separatists’ grip on the region, where armed groups continue to challenge Yaoundé’s authority through such non-violent yet coercive tactics.

As the lockdown persists, questions loom over whether other institutions will follow suit. For now, the Ambazonia fighters have once again demonstrated their capacity to shape reality on the ground, turning a month of intended disruption into a testament of their enduring control.