French Cameroun’s Military Atrocities In Ambazonia On Biya’s End of Year Message Spark Condemnation

By Mbah Godlove

Some Ambazonians have condemned French Cameroun’s military pillage in their country, especially as the situation gets worsen by President Paul Biya’s speech.

Information reaching BaretaNews desk reveals that, on December 31, 2020 when octogenarian Biya was addressing his French Cameroonian compatriots, his loyal military were committing all sorts of atrocities in Ambazonia.

A reliable source disclosed to BN that the uniformed men invaded Etingang, a villiage near Etuku, in Manyu County, Ambazonia’s Southern Zone, and arrested every young man they saw.

“They entered off licence bars, drank beers and carried away crades of drinks,” the source added.

In a similar note, a source in Buea also revealed that the brutal military arrested young men in Sandpit and loaded them in three trucks and four Hiluxes.

“They were taken to unknown destinations. I believe the objective is to eliminate all male youths who make up the fighting force of Ambazonia,” the unamed source said.

President Paul Biya in his traditional end of year message to his French Cameroonian compatriots, as usual, lured restoration fighters to resist their struggle, or be neutralised.

He called on foreign countries which are hosts to Ambazonian leaders to join him in his genocidal mission in Ambazoni