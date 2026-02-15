By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Lower and Upper Mbat in Nwa Subdivision are grappling with the aftermath of what community leaders describe as one of the most destructive waves of violence in recent months. The attacks, which reportedly began on February 13 and continued into February 14, have left widespread destruction, displacement, and renewed fear across the locality.

Local sources allege that armed Fulani militia groups stormed the villages, setting homes ablaze and targeting both private property and community infrastructure. Preliminary community assessments indicate that at least 205 houses were burned, forcing approximately 850 residents — including women, children, and the elderly — to flee into surrounding bushes for safety. Many are currently sheltering in the open, exposed to harsh weather conditions and mosquito infestation, with limited access to food, clean water, or medical assistance.

Beyond residential destruction, the attackers allegedly looted and razed key livelihood assets. Villagers report that 155 maize barns were destroyed, severely threatening food security in the coming months. In addition, 38 goats were stolen, six motorbikes taken, and 15 provision stores looted. The cumulative loss represents a significant economic setback for families who rely heavily on subsistence farming and petty trade.

Educational and religious institutions were not spared. Government School (GS) Mbat and the Baptist Church in Upper Mbat were reportedly burned, further disrupting community life and access to essential social services. The destruction of the school raises concerns about prolonged interruption to children’s education in an area already challenged by insecurity.

This latest incident adds to a growing pattern of violence affecting rural communities within the Donga-Mantung Division, where tensions between farming populations and armed pastoralist groups have periodically escalated into deadly confrontations. The situation is further complicated by the broader instability in Cameroon’s North-West Region, where years of armed conflict have strained security presence and weakened local protection mechanisms.

Community members have expressed frustration over what they describe as government silence amid repeated attacks. As displaced families continue to endure nights in the open air with infants and young children, calls are intensifying for immediate humanitarian intervention and reinforced security deployment to prevent further incursions.

Local leaders are urging authorities to act swiftly to restore calm, assist displaced households, and launch credible investigations into the attacks. Without urgent intervention, residents fear that the cycle of destruction and displacement may continue, deepening humanitarian distress in Mbat and surrounding communities.

The situation remains fluid, and further official confirmation of casualty figures and material losses is awaited.