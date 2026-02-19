The anticipated visit of Pope Leo XIV to Cameroon has triggered a wave of urgent activity in Bamenda, the capital of the Northwest Region. An airport that stood neglected for years has suddenly become a national priority. Heavy construction equipment now roars across the tarmac as engineers and technicians work around the clock to restore the facility to acceptable operational standards.

The Airports Development Corporation, the state-owned company responsible for managing Cameroon’s airports, has deployed technical teams and equipment to the site. Workers are rehabilitating the runway, improving surrounding infrastructure, and upgrading key facilities to meet international requirements. The pace of work leaves no room for doubt. Authorities want Bamenda ready.

Preparations extend beyond physical construction. On Sunday, February 16, 2026, Christians, civil society volunteers, and administrative officials joined a massive cleanup campaign across strategic parts of the city. The initiative was spearheaded by the Archbishop of Bamenda and drew the Northwest Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, into its visible presence. The governor’s participation signalled that the preparations have moved beyond ecclesiastical planning. The papal visit has become a state-backed regional undertaking.

On February 17, 2026, a high-level Catholic delegation arrived in Bamenda to assess the level of readiness. The team inspected Bamenda Airport and toured other strategic locations earmarked for the expected visit. They were accompanied by Fru Angwafo III, President of the Northwest Regional Executive Council. The visit marked a decisive phase in the process. Preparations are no longer theoretical. They are now subject to verification, correction, and final adjustments.

Although authorities have not officially announced the date of Pope Leo XIV’s arrival, the intensity of ongoing activities suggests that the timeline is close. The rapid mobilisation of state machinery, the visible involvement of top regional officials, and the coordination between church and government structures all point to an imminent deadline.

For many residents of the Northwest Region, the developments carry deeper meaning. The region has endured years of instability and economic decline linked to the Anglophone crisis. The rehabilitation of Bamenda Airport represents more than logistical preparation for a religious leader’s visit. It symbolises renewed attention to a region that has long felt sidelined. Many hope that the momentum generated by the papal visit will translate into sustained investment and lasting development.

Pope Leo XIV has not yet set foot in Bamenda. Yet his anticipated presence has already begun reshaping the city’s infrastructure and political atmosphere. The transformation raises a lingering question for many observers. If the prospect of a papal visit can revive an abandoned airport and galvanise an entire government, what would it take to maintain and develop such infrastructure beyond extraordinary events?