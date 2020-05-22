Connect with us

Human Right Watch Raises Alarm Over Shabby Medical Treatment Of Jailed Separatist Leader
Published

26 mins ago

on

Human Right Watch, the authoritative institution that has been on Cameroun neck on its atrocities in Ambazonia has condemned the treatment of Barrister Shufai as he was discharged back to the prison without adequate medical attention. The institution is raising alarm as this is a direct kill situation from the Biya’s regime on Ambazonia prisoners. Read on

 

Separatist leader Blaise Sevidzem Berinyuy, also known as Shufai, was discharged from the hospital and sent back to a high security prison in Yaoundé on May 21, despite his critical health condition and apparently following pressure by the head of the detention facility on medical staff. Transferring Shufai, who is immunocompromised, to a crowded prison setting where transmission of Covid-19 is more likely seriously enhances the threats to his health and life.

On May 16, Shufai, one of the leaders of the separatist group “Ambazonia Interim Government,” was transferred from the prison to the hospital for non-Covid-19-related illness. His family and lawyers said he was unconscious, and his health had deteriorated significantly over the previous 10 days. They reported that on May 19, Shufai was handcuffed to his hospital bed for the night, despite being barely able to move.

Continue reading here 

