Six years after the massacre in Ngarbuh, the military court in Yaoundé has finally delivered its verdict. Three soldiers have been sentenced to ten, eight, and five years in prison for their role in the February 14, 2020, killings in Ngarbuh, a quarter of Ntumbaw in the North West of Cameroon. One of the accused is still on the run.

On that day, twenty-two civilians were killed, including about a dozen children. Houses were burnt. Families were destroyed. At first, the authorities denied that soldiers were responsible. The regime dismissed the reports and later described the incident as an unfortunate accident. It was only after sustained international pressure that the government admitted that members of the army had taken part in the operation.

During the trial, the court concluded that three soldiers acted in disobedience and carried out the killings with the support of local militias. However, the proceedings raised serious questions. According to lawyers in the case, the accused repeatedly stated that they were acting under orders from their superiors. They mentioned the then Deputy Prefect of Ndu and the Commander of the 51st Motorised Response Battalion. None of these senior officials were prosecuted.

Lawyers representing the victims described the judgement as inadequate. They argued that the real decision-makers escaped justice while only the lower-ranking soldiers faced punishment. Over the years, the trial unfolded amid fear. Families of the victims reportedly faced pressure and threats from different sides. Since 2023, many relatives have stopped appearing in court. Some were afraid to formally file complaints.

Defence lawyers maintained that their clients acted in self-defence and were simply carrying out their duties. The court has given the parties ten days to appeal the ruling.

For many observers in Ambazonia, the verdict does not bring closure. Twenty-two civilians lost their lives. Children were buried. Homes were reduced to ashes. Yet the commanders named in court were never brought before a judge. To many, the ruling appears to punish a few individuals while leaving broader responsibility untouched.

By Lucas Muma