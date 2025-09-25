Mark Bareta Denounces False Endorsement Claims in Cameroon Elections

September 25, 2025 – In a resolute statement, Mark Bareta, a prominent advocate for the Ambazonia cause, has categorically denied endorsing any candidate in Cameroon’s upcoming elections, addressing misleading reports that have stirred controversy. Bareta’s clarification comes in response to a publication by Mimi Mefo Info, which he claims misrepresented his commentary as an endorsement of a political candidate.

“I wish to make it categorically clear that I have not endorsed any candidate in Cameroon’s elections,” Bareta declared. He emphasized that his interest in Cameroon’s political developments mirrors the inevitable attention neighboring regions, like Israel and Gaza, pay to each other—driven by impact and concern, not allegiance. “My engagement is guided solely by my commitment to the Ambazonia dream and my right to participate in political discourse surrounding it,” he added.

Bareta specifically addressed recent commentary about momentum surrounding Tchiroma, clarifying that his remarks were purely observational and not an endorsement. “As it stands, I WILL NOT BE ENDORSING ANY CANDIDATE,” he stated unequivocally, underscoring his position as a non-citizen of Cameroon with no direct stake in its electoral outcomes.

Expressing regret over Mimi Mefo Info’s publication, Bareta criticized the outlet for failing to seek clarification before releasing their report. He has called for an immediate correction to reflect his true stance. “It is regrettable that claims were published without verification. I strongly urge them to correct their report immediately,” he said.

Bareta’s statement reaffirms his dedication to advocating for Ambazonia while maintaining neutrality in Cameroon’s electoral process. As the elections approach, his clarification seeks to set the record straight and refocus attention on his core mission.