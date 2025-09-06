Ambazonia Conflict: Gendarme Officer Killed in Ambush Near Limbe

By James Agbor, BaretaNews Correspondent

September 06, 2025

VICTORIA, Fako County – A gendarme officer, Marshal of Logis Ayissi Michel, was killed today in an ambush near Wututu, close to Victoria, in the ongoing conflict between Ambazonian separatist forces and Cameroonian government troops.

According to Cameroonian military sources, Ayissi Michel, who was serving at the Bojongo Gendarmerie Post, was alone and heading to carry out a routine check when he was ambushed by fighters identifying themselves as part of the Ambazonia Army in Fako County. A video obtained by our sister colleague Cameroon News Agency (CNA) shows assailants, claiming to be from the Fako Unity Warriors, boasting about the attack. In the video, one attacker is heard saying, “When Fabiano says don’t walk around, you said who is Amba, have you seen…have you seen?”

The incident highlights the persistent insecurity in the region, where Ambazonian separatists have repeatedly targeted Cameroonian security personnel amid their push for independence. The Ambazonia conflict, which escalated in 2017, continues to claim lives and displace thousands.

BaretaNews has not independently verified the video or the claims made by the attackers. Cameroonian authorities in Yaoundé have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. BaretaNews will continue to follow developments in the region.