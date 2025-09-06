Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Ambazonia Conflict: Gendarme Officer Killed in Ambush Near Limbe

By James Agbor, BaretaNews Correspondent
September 06, 2025

VICTORIA, Fako County – A gendarme officer, Marshal of Logis Ayissi Michel, was killed today in an ambush near Wututu, close to Victoria, in the ongoing conflict between Ambazonian separatist forces and Cameroonian government troops.

According to Cameroonian military sources, Ayissi Michel, who was serving at the Bojongo Gendarmerie Post, was alone and heading to carry out a routine check when he was ambushed by fighters identifying themselves as part of the Ambazonia Army in Fako County. A video obtained by our sister colleague Cameroon News Agency (CNA) shows assailants, claiming to be from the Fako Unity Warriors, boasting about the attack. In the video, one attacker is heard saying, “When Fabiano says don’t walk around, you said who is Amba, have you seen…have you seen?”

The incident highlights the persistent insecurity in the region, where Ambazonian separatists have repeatedly targeted Cameroonian security personnel amid their push for independence. The Ambazonia conflict, which escalated in 2017, continues to claim lives and displace thousands.

BaretaNews has not independently verified the video or the claims made by the attackers. Cameroonian authorities in Yaoundé have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. BaretaNews will continue to follow developments in the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

La Republique Panics, Calls On CPDM To Protest On October 1st

          Breaking News: La Republique Panics, Calls CPDM…
  • September 29, 2017
  • 2 minute read

SERAP CALLS ON AU TO SUSPEND CAMEROUN OVER GENOCIDE IN AMBAZONIA

        SERAP To AU: Suspend Cameroon Over Alleged Torture…
  • March 11, 2018
  • 3 minute read

Outrage In Bafut After Latest French Cameroun Barbarism

Outrage In Bafut After Latest French Cameroun Barbarism. By Mbah Godlove. Women…
  • August 24, 2022
  • 1 minute read

SYNES UB CALLS FOR RESIT POSTPONEMENT AS LOCKDOWN BEGINS, CITES INSECURITY

  SYNES UB Rescues Students/Teachers In Respect To Lockdown The University of…
  • September 2, 2019
  • 2 minute read