Fako: Two Major Attacks Leave At Least Nine Soldiers Dead as Conflict Intensifies

By Mbah Godlove

At least nine Cameroonian soldiers were killed in Fako County within 24 hours, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between separatist fighters and government forces in Southern Cameroons.

According to local sources, the first incident occurred on Friday, September 5, when separatist fighters ambushed a military vehicle in Melende, a locality in the Muyuka LGA. The attack left at least eight soldiers dead and allowed the fighters to seize a cache of weapons. The incident came shortly after Muyuka’s newly appointed divisional officer had publicly declared that the armed struggle in Fako was “over,” claiming only five fighters remained in the area.

Less than a day later, on Saturday morning, separatist fighters struck again in Wotutu, a locality in Victoria (Limbe). In this attack, a senior officer, identified as a colonel, was killed during a raid on a military brigade. While some reports suggest additional casualties, independent confirmation has so far only established the death of the colonel.

The back-to-back assaults highlight both the resilience of separatist forces and the vulnerability of government troops in the region. Analysts say the developments signal more than isolated victories, serving instead as a demonstration of separatist strength to both local communities and the international community.

Separatist leaders have also linked the attacks to their plans for an intensified lockdown beginning Monday, September 8. The measure, they say, will include the closure of schools for at least two weeks and a boycott of government-organized elections. Residents have been urged to remain indoors during this period, with further armed confrontations expected across Ambazonia.

The renewed violence underscores the uncertainty facing civilians, many of whom remain caught between separatist enforcement measures and government counterinsurgency operations.

The author, Mbah Godlove, is a grassroots reporter covering developments from Ground Zero.