Ambazonia Forces To Be Vigilant Especially At Night As Danger Looms
Published

1 week ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

Intelligence suggest that colonial forces will intensify attacks on camps hosting Ambazonia Forces in the days ahead.

BN understands that the new colonial Army General in the Northern Zone has a fresh plan to use the rainy season to his advantage.

According to the plan, Ambazonia Forces will mostly be attacked at night, especially during rainfall .

Ambazonia fighters are therefore entreated to be extra-vigilant especially at night because the enemy is at work.

After what looped to colonial soldiers like a very successful outing in Momo county recently,we learned that they are now headed to Boyo,Ngokeitunja and Bui.

Fighters are by this intelligence advised to watched out for the days ahead are surrounded by a lot of uncertainties.

