Ambazonia Governing Council Partners with Washington Lobbying Firm to Advocate for Recognition

Buea, January 16, 2025

The Ambazonia Governing Council (AGovC) has announced a significant step in its diplomatic efforts by retaining the services of a top Washington, DC lobbying firm, Moran Global Strategies (MGS). This partnership aims to bolster international advocacy for Ambazonia’s quest for recognition and self-determination.

The lobbying effort will be spearheaded by two prominent figures within MGS: former Congressman James Moran, who serves as the Chairman of MGS, and Elias Gerasoulis, the firm’s Vice President. Both bring extensive experience to the table. Congressman Moran represented Northern Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives for 24 years, with a focus on defense and foreign policy, while Mr. Gerasoulis is recognized as a leading foreign policy strategist with a history of representing African independence movements and governments-in-exile.

The collaboration with MGS marks a historic milestone for the AGovC. The lobbying firm has a track record of successfully advocating for other governments-in-exile, including the Biafra Republic Government-in-Exile (BRGIE) and the National Representative Council of Eritrea-Government-in-Exile. These successes underscore the potential impact of the partnership for Ambazonia.

“It is a great honor for me and Congressman Moran to represent the Ambazonia Governing Council,” said Gerasoulis. “Ambazonians should know that in us, they will not only have lobbyists but fellow comrades and freedom fighters.”

The lobbying contract between AGovC and MGS has been approved and publicly disclosed by the U.S. Department of Justice, further legitimizing AGovC’s status as an entity recognized under U.S. legal frameworks. This formal recognition paves the way for strategic engagement with U.S. government officials and institutions.

The AGovC’s decision to establish a presence in Washington, DC is already yielding results. The AGovC has reportedly received invitations to high-profile events, including the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, signaling growing interest and support from U.S. political circles. This development reflects a shift in international diplomacy, with the new administration showing a potential openness to recognizing emerging African states.

By sharing a lobbying firm with the BRGIE, the AGovC seeks to coordinate efforts on shared interests, amplifying their collective voice on the global stage. “This is a unique opportunity to align lobbying efforts with an organization that shares our vision for self-determination and independence,” noted AGovC officials.

The AGovC’s move comes at a critical time for Ambazonia, as the nation intensifies its campaign for international recognition and support. The partnership with MGS represents a strategic step in building alliances and influencing policymakers in the U.S. and beyond.

In a statement, AGovC leadership emphasized the importance of the partnership. “This collaboration will enable us to create an effective diplomatic channel with the U.S. government and international community,” they said. “We look forward to working closely with MGS to advance the cause of freedom and liberty for the Ambazonian people.”

As the AGovC solidifies its presence on the international stage, the lobbying initiative marks a new chapter in its fight for self-determination, signaling hope for a brighter future for Ambazonia.