Connect with us

News

Unending Hostilities Paralyze Economic Activities In Bamenda
Advertisement

News

Ambazonia Forces Renew Determination To Obstruct Colonial AFCON in Ambazonia

News

Mancho Bibixy Calls For Solidarity With Mbengwi Road Colonial Fire Victims

News

Colonial Governor's Ban Leaves Thousands Stranded In Bamenda

News

Ambazonians with Disabilities Observe International Day Amidst Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

News

Nkwen Cultural Festival Records Resounding Success Despite Bad Faith From Colonial Regime

News

Nigerian Senator Indicts French Cameroun's Military For Taraba Attack, I.G V.P Yerima Avails Evidence

News

Restoration Forces On High Alert As Colonial Soldiers Plan Revenge Of Matazem Defeat

News

Bali Nyonga Population In Tears Over Brutal Murder Of Illustrious Son

News

Ambazonian War of Independence: Bali Buffalos Announce Restrictions Ahead of Pending Colonial Invasion

News

Unending Hostilities Paralyze Economic Activities In Bamenda

Published

2 weeks ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Unending Hostilities Paralyze Economic Activities In Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

Serious gunshots have left activities in Bamenda grounded 48 hours after colonial soldiers killed dozens of civilians in Mbengwi road.

Earlier this Friday, December 10, sporadic gunshots were heard in the city, reportedly being exchanged between colonial forces and Ambazonian fighters.

About 2:00 pm local time, shop owners began locking up their business premises and hurrying home as the gunshots became even louder.

BaretaNews gathered that the tension arose shortly after Ambazonia Forces attacked a French Cameroun military convoy, sparking serious gunfire exchanges.

This resulted in the close of economic activities in Bamenda; as locals sought refuge where they considered safer.

Friday’s tense atmosphere comes barely 48 hours after forces of occupation invaded Mbemgwi road, killing dozens of unarmed civilians and razing over 30 houses.

Related Topics:

Southern Cameroons Political Activist

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.