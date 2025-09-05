Mountain Lions Neutralize Seven Colonial Soldiers in Muea as Ambazonia Rejects 2025 Elections

By James Agbor, BaretaNews

Buea, Ambazonia – On September 5, 2025, the Mountain Lions, a formidable unit of the Ambazonia Forces, commonly referred to as “Amba Boys,” delivered a significant blow to colonial forces in Muea, a village in Buea LGA, Fako County, by neutralizing seven soldiers. This operation underscores the escalating resistance against French Cameroun’s occupation as the region prepares for a two-week lockdown starting September 8.

Decisive Victory in Muea

The clash occurred early Friday morning when the Mountain Lions executed a well-coordinated ambush in Muea, eliminating seven colonial soldiers, often described locally as “terrorists” due to their role in suppressing the Ambazonian liberation movement. While specific details of the operation remain limited, no casualties among the Mountain Lions have been reported, indicating a tactical success. BaretaNews could not independently verify the exact circumstances of the encounter, but the outcome has galvanised support among locals for the independence struggle.

This operation follows a recent appearance by the Mountain Lions in Buea on September 2, where they engaged colonial forces in key areas, including Muea, to rally support for the upcoming lockdown. The repeated presence of the Amba Boys, particularly the Mountain Lions, signals their determination to maintain control and protect Ambazonian territory.

No Elections in Ambazonia

The Mountain Lions’ actions come amid a firm declaration from Ambazonian leaders and fighters: there will be no participation in Cameroon’s 2025 presidential elections. The separatist movement views the electoral process as a mechanism of colonial oppression, designed to perpetuate the rule of President Paul Biya, whose 42-year presidency has been marked by violence and marginalization in the Anglophone regions. The Amba Boys, including groups like the Mountain Lions, reject integration into Cameroon’s political framework, demanding full independence for the North-West and South-West regions, collectively known as Ambazonia.

The refusal to engage in the 2025 elections aligns with the broader objectives of the liberation struggle, which seeks to highlight the Anglophone Crisis on the global stage. Now in its eighth year, the conflict has claimed over 10,000 lives, displaced hundreds of thousands, and devastated the region’s social and economic fabric. The Mountain Lions’ operation in Muea serves as a powerful statement that Ambazonia will not be subdued by colonial forces or coerced into an illegitimate electoral process.

Linking to the September Lockdown

The timing of the Muea operation is significant, occurring just days before the annual September lockdown, a symbolic act of resistance beginning on September 8. The lockdown aims to disrupt colonial operations and assert Ambazonian control while drawing international attention to the crisis, which has seen widespread human rights abuses attributed to French Cameroun forces.

On September 2, the Mountain Lions, as part of the Ambazonia Forces, appeared in Muea and other parts of Buea to prepare residents for the lockdown, urging them to stock up on essentials and limit movement to weekends when permitted by fighters. Today’s successful operation reinforces the fighters’ resolve to secure operational space during the lockdown, enabling them to counter colonial aggression while prioritizing civilian safety.

The Role of the Mountain Lions in Ambazonia’s Struggle

The Mountain Lions are one of several armed groups under the broader umbrella of the Amba Boys, which includes units like the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF), Ambazonia Restoration Forces (ARF), and Southern Cameroon Defence Forces (SOCADEF). Operating primarily in Fako Division, the Mountain Lions have earned a reputation for their bold and strategic operations against colonial forces. Their actions in Muea today highlight their critical role in the fight for Ambazonian independence.

A Call for Solidarity

The Mountain Lions’ victory in Muea is a testament to the resilience and determination of Ambazonia’s freedom fighters. As the September 8 lockdown approaches, residents are called upon to support the liberation movement by adhering to lockdown guidelines, staying indoors during the week, and cooperating with fighters to ensure their safety and the success of operations against colonial forces.

The Ambazonian struggle remains at a critical juncture, with the 2025 elections looming as a potential flashpoint for further unrest. The Mountain Lions’ actions today send a clear message: Ambazonia will not yield to colonial domination, and the fight for sovereignty will continue until their demands are met.

BaretaNews stands in solidarity with the brave warriors of the Mountain Lions and all Amba Boys defending Ambazonian soil. We call on the international community to recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Ambazonian people and address the ongoing crisis.

