Breaking News: Beyoncé Revealed as Fervent Supporter of Cameroon’s Anglophone Crisis – A Surprising Alliance We Never Knew

By James Agbor BaretaNews – September 5, 2025

In a stunning revelation that has left fans and activists alike reeling, global superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has been identified as a dedicated supporter of the ongoing Anglophone crisis in Cameroon. This unexpected connection, which has flown under the radar for years, highlights the singer’s deep commitment to global social justice issues, particularly those affecting African communities. While Beyoncé’s philanthropy is well-documented, her involvement in Cameroon’s linguistic and political strife adds a new layer to her legacy as an advocate for the marginalized.

The Anglophone crisis, which erupted in 2016, stems from long-standing grievances among English-speaking Cameroonians against perceived marginalization by the French-speaking majority government. What began as peaceful protests by teachers and lawyers has escalated into a full-blown conflict, resulting in thousands of deaths, widespread displacement, and human rights abuses on both sides. Separatist groups seek independence for the regions they call Ambazonia, while the government maintains a hardline stance.

Beyoncé’s support for the cause reportedly dates back to at least 2020, when she publicly acknowledged the plight of young Cameroonians affected by the crisis. In a heartfelt message, the “Formation” singer stated, “I listened to the voices of some young people from all parts of Cameroon and the ‘Anglophone Crisis’ was part of her earnest message.” This came amid her broader efforts to amplify African voices during the release of her visual album Black Is King, which celebrated Black excellence and heritage.

More recently, on her 44th birthday (September 4, 2025), a viral post from the World Music Awards praised Beyoncé as a “fervent supporter of the Anglophone Crisis in Cameroon,” listing it alongside her backing of movements like #ShutItAllDown in Namibia, #ZimbabweanLivesMatter, and the Rape National Emergency in Liberia. The post, which garnered tens of thousands of views, also highlighted her philanthropic history, including donations totaling millions to various causes. Wikipedia echoes this, noting her explicit support for the crisis in its entry on her activism.

What makes this revelation particularly strange is how it remained obscure despite Beyoncé’s massive platform. Fans worldwide know her for championing women’s rights, Black Lives Matter, and disaster relief through her BeyGOOD foundation. Yet, her stance on Cameroon’s internal conflict – a topic rarely discussed in mainstream Western media – suggests a deliberate, behind-the-scenes advocacy. Sources indicate her support may include financial aid to affected communities, though specifics remain unconfirmed. In December 2020, around the time of her initial statement, Beyoncé donated $500,000 to address housing crises, which some speculate extended to displacement issues in Cameroon.

Cameroonian activists have welcomed the spotlight. “Beyoncé’s voice could be a game-changer,” said one Ambazonian supporter on social media. “Her influence might pressure international bodies to intervene and push for dialogue.” However, critics caution that celebrity involvement in complex geopolitical issues can sometimes oversimplify narratives.

As the crisis continues into its ninth year, with no end in sight, Beyoncé’s endorsement serves as a reminder of the global interconnectedness of justice movements. BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments and seek further details on the superstar’s role. For now, this “strange one we never knew” underscores Beyoncé’s evolution from pop icon to global change-maker.

James Agbor is a senior correspondent for BaretaNews, specializing in African politics and celebrity intersections with social issues.