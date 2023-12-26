Connect with us

Colonial Forces Inflict Pain on Buea Residents Despite Christmas Ghost Town Observance
By Mbah Godlove

Buea, the capital of Ambazonia, witnessed a somber Christmas as colonial soldiers intensified their crackdown on citizens who dared to defy the imposed ghost town, casting a shadow over what should have been a day of celebration.

On Monday, December 25, as Ambazonians opted to celebrate Christmas indoors, dozens of youths, men, and women were forcefully taken from various social spots in Buea. These individuals, who ventured out to feast, dance, and socialize, found themselves spending the remainder of the day in detention facilities controlled by colonial forces.

While the town maintained a deserted appearance, it was not entirely devoid of movement, unlike Bamenda, where all activities came to a standstill. Although businesses remained closed, a few vehicles and individuals were observed moving cautiously through the streets.

French Cameroun forces, displeased by the eerie quiet that enveloped the town, took to the streets early in the morning, apprehending anyone they encountered, including those heading to church. The detained individuals were later subjected to exorbitant fines for their release.

Despite calls for a Christmas ceasefire, freedom fighters maintained their stance, highlighting the ongoing danger posed by colonial soldiers. They warned that any attempt at festivities could result in dire consequences.

For many residents, the choice to celebrate indoors and prioritize safety over public gatherings became evident, as the risk of encountering colonial forces and the subsequent repercussions became increasingly apparent. The Christmas spirit in Buea was marred by the heavy-handed tactics of the occupying forces, leaving citizens caught between a desire for celebration and the harsh reality of the current situation.

